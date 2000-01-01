“Inspired Educators Creating Modern Musici ans”

Midcoast School of Music is a full service music school offering expert instruction on guitar, bass, drums, piano, voice, and horns. We continue on with hands-on, practical, real-world instruction through a varied program of ensembles as well as classroom-style courses in music theory and improvisation. We provide encouragement and guidance to help students develop discipline and confidence while making music fun.

Midcoast School Of Music offers music lessons at our campus in Portland at 533 Forest Avenue. Our teachers are music educators as well as professional musicians who maintain active careers in the performing arts. They’re energetic, reliable, and enthusiastic individuals who possess the knowledge, skills, and savvy necessary to succeed in a challenging field. They are eager to share their knowledge and experience with our students, and will work with them in a supportive, encouraging manner to develop and reach their full potential. Please select one of the following instruments to learn more about our instructors:

The goal of our school is to provide students with a comprehensive musical education at a fair price. While private music lessons are invaluable to students, they are only one part of the equation. They are meant to develop the musical knowledge and ability required to perform with other musicians; unfortunately not many students are fortunate enough to have the experience of playing in an ensemble. The Midcoast School of Music seeks to provide our students with this unique opportunity by offering a number of different options, depending on interest and need. Each 90-minute ensemble program will run from 8 to 12 weeks. To insure we’re able to offer the highest level of instruction, we request that students sign up for any ensembles at least two weeks prior to the first scheduled meeting. This will allow the instructor sufficient time to plan for the group’s instrumentation.

